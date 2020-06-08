Community Download: What Do You Expect From Sony’s PS5 Event?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you’re expecting to see and learn about at Sony’s PS5 event?

Last week we pushed pause on a lot of things, like delaying our Summer Showcase until next week (6/16) and we even decided to skip the Community Download. But we’re back this week with a new topic for everyone to weigh in on: Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event.

We just published our own thoughts on the topic this morning, which you can catch up on here, but now we want to know what you’re thinking about the upcoming event following its delay.

Obviously we should expect a few obvious things like getting to see what the PlayStation 5 actually looks like finally, especially since Sony revealed the controller already. We know a few of the games coming from third party publishers, but for a new game system that’s only a handful of months away we still don’t know what Sony themselves are working on specifically. There should be a couple heavy-hitters revealed along those lines.

But for the VR crowd, it’s a bit of a mystery. Sony remains insistent that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with the original PSVR, so expecting to see news of the PSVR 2 at this stage is probably a longshot, but who knows. Maybe a tease of what’s to come.

What do you think? What are you expecting and/or hoping to see at the PS5 reveal event?