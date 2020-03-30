Community Download: Is Half-Life: Alyx The Best VR Game Ever Made?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know if you think Half-Life: Alyx is the best VR game ever made. Why or why not?

Half-Life: Alyx [read our review] is out and it’s real. After many, many long years Valve has finally released a new Half-Life game. Even though you don’t play as Gordon Freeman and instead take on the role of Alyx Vance, it’s as crucial to the franchise’s overall storyline as any other entry and is packed full of amazing moments.

Valve is one of the companies most involved with the early days of consumer VR that we find ourselves in right now. From helping Oculus by endorsing its 2012 Kickstarter campaign, establishing their own tracking system in the SteamVR lighthouse base stations, co-producing the HTC Vive, releasing The Lab, creating the Valve Index, and now launching Half-Life: Alyx, Valve is at the forefront of modern VR.

Just like the original Half-Life ushered in a new era of narrative first-person shooters and Half-Life 2 took PC gaming to new heights, Half-Life: Alyx is poised to have the same effect on the VR market. It may not be the first 5/5 review score we’ve given at UploadVR (that designation belongs to Asgard’s Wrath, followed by other games like Pistol Whip) but it may very well be the most important one.

From the looks of it, judging from the reception so far, Half-Life: Alyx is definitely a massive hit — even according to Steam user reviews. So, the question is: Do you think Half-Life: Alyx is the absolute best VR game ever made, to date? Why or why not?

