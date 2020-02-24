Community Download: How Often Do You Use Your VR Headset?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to hear from you in regards to how often you use your VR headset.

The consumer VR industry kicked off officially about four years ago when the original model single sensor + Xbox controller Oculus Rift and roomscale dual motion controller original HTC Vive launched within a month of each other. Since then a lot has changed.

We’ve got a totally wireless standalone VR headset in the form of the Oculus Quest, Sony has its PSVR selling millions every year for PlayStation 4, the Gear VR is dead and the Go is on the way out, and now Valve’s own headset is redefining interactions with its knuckles-style Index controllers.

There have been a ton of amazing VR games released in the last four years as well. From addictive music games like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip to cinematic marvels like The Gallery and Lone Echo, all the way to action-packed epics like Asgard’s Wrath, Boneworks, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. We’ve even got incredible social virtual worlds to explore with others too like VRChat and Rec Room.

VR is definitely better than ever, but is it good enough? How often do you use your VR headset? Do you put on your VR headset every day, or only when something new and exciting has released to draw you back in?

