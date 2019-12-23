Community Download: What’s The Ideal First VR Experience In 2019?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today, we want to know what you think everyone’s first VR experience should be, especially as they open up VR headsets as holiday gifts the rest of this month.

Now that we are in full-swing of the Holiday season with Oculus Quest and Valve Index both back-ordered multiple months and a big Black Friday behind us with tons of deals, it’s safe to say lots of people are about to embark on their VR adventure for the very first time.

We’ve obviously got our lists of the best games for all the major platforms like PSVR, Rift, Quest, Go, and SteamVR, but those lists mostly assume some familiarity with immersive media. If you’re brand new to VR and don’t know where to start, that’s what we want to cover here in this week’s topic.

So if you’re reading this and you’re a longtime VR user, you probably have a short list of must-try first VR experiences, apps, videos, or games that you always show someone. Consider it your intro to VR playlist. So when that time arises: What should be someone’s first VR experience? Which games, apps, or experiences are crucial for newcomers to try? And furthermore, which headset should someone buy if they’re waiting until after the holiday rush?

And if you're the new user yourself reading this, we hope you have a wonderful time exploring unfamiliar new worlds!