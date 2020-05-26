Community Download: What Are You Most Excited About In VR Right Now?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what has you the most excited in the VR space right now?

Now that we are comfortably on the other side of Half-Life: Alyx, Valve’s marquee multi-year AAA project built from the ground up for VR headsets, it’s important to keep looking forward.

There is a lot to get excited about still coming in 2020 and especially beyond. There are still major releases slated for this year from Facebook for the Oculus Rift platform, like Lone Echo 2, Phantom: Covert Ops, and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond. On Quest it seems like something new and exciting happens once or twice a month that we never expected, not to mention anticipated games like Onward, Solaris, and Population One.

Outside of the Facebook sphere we’ve got Dreams and Iron Man VR to look forward to on PSVR and plenty else on the horizon like LOW-FI, After the Fall, and another Walking Dead VR game, among many others.

There is also new hardware to look forward to like whatever HP is working on, a possible Quest successor, and even Panasonic’s slim VR glasses for next year.

So, there is a lot to look forward to then. What has you most excited in VR, AR, and otherwise in 2020 and beyond? Let us know down in the comments beow!