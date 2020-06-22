Community Download: What’s The Most Exciting Future Use For VR To You?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you’re most excited about for the future of VR?

Here at UploadVR we do our best to not only report on the current state of the VR industry as it relates to consumers, but also to report on what’s coming next. We need to keep an eye forward on the future, especially with a technology that’s still so early in its life with so many changes happening rapidly all the time.

One example is the rise of hand tracking and finger tracking thanks to the Valve Index controllers and the Oculus Quest embedded tracking cameras. People are using it to connect online and communicate with sign language, control their desktops without any controllers, mice, or keyboards, surgeons are using VR for training, and soon we’ll have realistic real-life avatars too. There’s a lot to look forward too, especially if you consider foveated rendering, standalone headsets becoming more of a thing, and so much more.

This leads us to the key discussion question of the week: What are you most excited about for the future of VR? Do you want a big generational leap forward in visual fidelity, are you hoping for a groundbreaking social VR app, or do you look forward to creative use cases more than anything?

Let us know down in the comments below!