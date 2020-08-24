Community Download: What Do You Want From New PSVR Controllers?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you’d like to see out of the next PSVR controllers?

We are still very much in the speculation stage of the next PSVR headset. Other than scouring patent filings and analyzing vague mentions during interviews we don’t actually have any concrete information other than the fact that the next headset is coming. Eventually. And that they’re apparently working on the next one after that already too, oddly enough.

Here’s a roundup of info on PSVR 2 so far from our YouTube:

With a new PSVR headset there would also be a chance for innovation on the controller front. As great as the PSVR’s game library is it leaves a lot to be desired on the hardware front — especially its controllers. They’re easily occluded by your body since the platform only uses a single camera, tracking accuracy isn’t great, and there is no analog stick or touch pad at all.

Last week we wrote about why the new PSVR controllers should release before the next PSVR headset, even though we don’t know much about them yet. Ideally, in a world where you could design them, what would you want? What are the must-have upgrades new PSVR controllers need to have to be successful? Would you buy them?

