Community Download: Which Non-VR Games Would You Most Like To Play In VR?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know which non-VR games or series do you most want to see adapted for VR?

Some of the biggest and best VR games on the market are ports or remakes of non-VR games. Examples like Superhot VR and Skyrim VR immediately come to mind. Others may be new VR entries in existing franchises like Half-Life: Alyx, or in the case of Hitman 3, popular VR support for a popular series.

Going a step further, we’ve also got plenty of examples of intrepid modders adding VR support to otherwise non-VR games, such as in the case of DOOM 3, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, Alien Isolation, the original Half-Life, and more. Or sometimes the actual developers going back to add VR support to older games, like System Shock 2.

And before you angrily tell me in the comments about VorpX, a 3D injector that can add stereoscopic visuals and head tracking to non-VR games, that’s not the same thing. I’m talking about true, complete VR support here.

Point being: players love to revisit their favorite worlds from new perspectives. Playing something fresh and new is great, but there is something truly special about that feeling that you’re setting foot inside of a familiar place with the added immersion of VR to really enhance the experience even further.

There are lots of franchises out there that feel like a perfect fit for VR that still haven’t gotten the treatment though. Dishonored is an example I keep coming back to personally, especially after the extensive VR experience Bethesda has paired with Arkane’s work on the Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot game. Recent releases like Cyberpunk 2077 or even Kingdom Come Deliverance are other great examples.

What about you? Which non-VR games do you most want to see get new entries with VR support or get adapted for VR for an existing game? Let us know down in the comments below!