Community Download: What Are Your Oculus Quest 2 And Facebook Connect Predictions?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused article series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know about your Facebook Connect predictions, specifically surrounding the Oculus Quest 2!

Oops, this is awkward for Facebook. Someone apparently couldn’t keep their excitement in check and accidentally (or on purpose?) uploaded videos revealing a wide range of details about the Oculus Quest 2. So, there’s no mystery anymore: it’s real and it’s coming. We know that for sure now.

In fact, the VP of Facebook Reality Labs, the new brand that encapsulates all VR and AR at Facebook, including Oculus, literally said, “Welp” in regards to the leak:

Welp. It is hard to keep the lid on something this good and clearly the enthusiasm is bubbling over at Facebook. But stay tuned for more details (yes there are many more!) on Wednesday, 10am PT. https://t.co/YZ9ifnkolr — Boz (@boztank) September 14, 2020

Other than the price, what else is there to know about the Oculus Quest 2, do you think? And what about Facebook Connect as a whole? Surely we should expect to see new details about Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond and Lone Echo 2 for Oculus Rift, since we’ve gone about a year without any actually new details about either of those games. Maybe some more Quest ports or, ideally, actually new Quest games are on the way as well.

This is the first year the event has adopted the name Facebook Connect (instead of Oculus Connect) and is also the first year it’s a digital-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. For those counting, this would have been Oculus Connect 7.

What else could be in store besides Oculus Quest 2? What do you think the price will be? Let us know your predictions down in the comments below!