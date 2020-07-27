Community Download: What Do You Want Out Of An Oculus Quest 2?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you want to see in the next Oculus Quest?

The cat’s out of the bag, so to speak, as images leaked online last week showing what appears to be renders and potential photos of an unannounced upcoming new iteration of the Oculus Quest. Whether this is just a mid-generation refresh similar to what we got with the black Gear VR, a partial upgrade like the Rift S, or a brand new entry in the market, a la an Oculus Quest 2, remains to be seen however.

We break down the news over on YouTube here:

That doesn’t stop us from theorizing and hypothesizing though. It looks like it may have some fancy new lenses and other potential upgrades over the existing Quest, so it’s led us to wonder: What do you want out of an Oculus Quest 2?

Would a modest upgrade with a bit more power, slightly better lenses, and improved ergonomics be enough to warrant a purchase, or would you rather wait for a true successor that’s a big step up? In other words, is this the smartphone style of a “new” device that’s barely changed, or is this more like the jump from PS2 to PS3?

We don’t know! And, presumably, neither do you. But in the meantime, let us know what you think down in the comments below!