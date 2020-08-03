Community Download: What Do You Want From The PSVR State Of Play?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you want to see most at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play that will feature PSVR games prominently?

Following the news this morning that the DualShock 4, PS Move controllers, PS Aim controller, and PS4 Camera will all work with the PS5, excitement for the future of PSVR is certainly high right now. Notably, DualShock 4 controllers will not work with PS5 games on the new console, only backwards compatible PS4 and PSVR games. It’s still great news because it means if you have a PSVR now, you can buy a PS5 and know that your existing VR hardware is going to work thanks to a free adapter.

Then, earlier this morning again, Sony announced another State of Play presentation is on the way this Thursday at 1PM PT. In the announcement tweet they also went several steps further to clarify a focus on upcoming PS4 and PSVR games, a few check-ins from the PS5 showcase, but then also specifically warns it won’t have any big PS5 announcements.

The State of Play will be over 40 minutes long! Here’s the original tweet:

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific! What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements! Tune-in details: https://t.co/kgrDFZsHd2 pic.twitter.com/9AIPFnh3CT — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 3, 2020

Which brings us to the topic at hand: What do you most want to see from the State of Play? Since it’s almost certainly not including any PS5 games or any mention of PSVR 2 hardware, what are your realistic predictions? And what about your most unlikely?