Community Download: Which Retro Games Would You Replay In VR?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know which old-school retro games would you most want to replay in VR?

Over the weekend we published an article with some video footage of an upcoming mod that enables you to play classic id Software games such as DOOM, DOOM II, Heretic, and Hexen natively on Oculus Quest. You can check it out here to see it in action.

This got me thinking: We’ve got modern adaptations of DOOM already with DOOM VFR, games like Pixel Ripped really prey on nostalgia, and with other titles such as Battlezone, Tetris Effect, and more directly enhancing or remaking older games for VR, what else could benefit from a similar treatment?

Out of all the retro PC games, console games, or any other kind of video or computer game you’ve played, which ones do you most think you’d enjoy replaying in VR? One genre that feels criminally under-represented to me is the first-person dungeon crawler. Crystal Rift was a good tease of what’s possible, The Mage’s Tale was a wonderful adventure, and Vanishing Realms shares many elements, but other than those three the genre is basically non-existent in VR. The Well also flew way under the radar back on Gear VR and Go. On that note, I’d love to try games from the Wizardry series in VR.

So what are your picks? Which retro games would you most like to replay in VR if given the chance? Let us know down in the comments below!