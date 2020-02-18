Community Download: How Important Is SideQuest For Facebook’s Oculus Quest?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today, we want to hear from you in regards to how important you think SideQuest is to the future and success of the Oculus Quest?

We’ve covered the rise of SideQuest very closely here at UploadVR. For those unaware, SideQuest is a side loading platform for the Oculus Quest which eases the process of loading content onto your headset that is not officially approved for and sold on the actual Oculus Store.

Due to its comparatively stricter content guidelines, Oculus turns down a lot of content for the Quest. As a result, SideQuest arose to fulfill the need for alternate avenues. Developers use it to distribute not only demos and experimental software, but to also sell actual full games using itch.io as well.

For more details on SideQuest read our guide on how to use it and watch our in-VR interview with its creators for information about how things are going for the platform.

Recently we’ve seen lots of cool experimental hand-tracking projects like this one that lets you learn piano using VR as well as fan-made games like Pokemon hitting Quest.

So, the question at hand now is: How important is SideQuest for the future of Facebook’s Oculus Quest? Will the average consumer continue to function without needing to know about it, or does a future exist where it establishes itself as a leading alternate app store on standalone devices?

Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below!