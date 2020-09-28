Community Download – Empire Or Republic In Star Wars: Squadrons?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused article series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we are focused on Star Wars: Squadrons Starfighters. We want to know what your preference is between the Empire (TIE Fighters, etc) and Republic (like the X-Wing) when it comes to Star Wars: Squadrons Starfighters. Which will you choose?

We’ve finally reached Star Wars: Squadrons launch week! There are only a few days left before we can strap on our VR headsets and be transported to the cockpit of iconic starfigthers like the X-Wing, TIE Fighter, A-Wing, TIE Interceptor, and more. Needless to say I, personally, am quite excited.

We’ve already published a detailed breakdown of all the details you need to know about before playing Star Wars: Squadrons, which has full VR support on both PC and PS4 (via PSVR), and we’ve also got details on the intricate customization options, ranking and progression, and the tactical power management. Not to mention the impressive-looking single player gameplay trailer.

There is a lot to take in here. You’ve got lots of ships to choose from, all of which have their pros and cons, so it can be overwhelming. We haven’t had a chance to check the game out just yet, but we’ll have a full review as soon as we can.

What do you think based on what you’ve seen so far? Do you think you’ll lean towards flying for the Republic or the Empire? Let us know down in the comments below!

Featured Image Source: Reviews.org