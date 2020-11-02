Community Download: Do You Think Sony Will Release A PSVR 2 On PS5?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused article series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we are focused on the evolving topic of PlayStation’s outlook on VR and if you think we’ll see an actual PSVR 2 eventually?

Over the last week a lot of news has come up regarding Sony, PlayStation 5, and the PSVR. As it turns out, not only does PlayStation’s CEO and President, Jim Ryan, think the future of VR is still a few years away at least, but it sounds like there won’t be any PS5 games with PSVR support at all. Both Hitman 3 and No Man’s Sky developers have indicated that PSVR support is only there for the PS4 versions of games — not the newer, more advanced PS5 versions. That’s a bummer.

When you add on the fact that Astro’s Playroom, a direct follow-up to PSVR’s popular Astro Bot: Rescue Mission has zero VR support it starts to paint a relatively bleak picture for the future of Sony’s VR commitment.

The Future of PSVR

To be clear: it does seem like, at this moment, they’re still committed to the future of VR. Ryan had positive forward-looking statements and we’ve heard from them in the past about allusions to a new headset. But with PS5 launching in less than two weeks for the US we don’t really have any indication of what their VR plan is for the console. That’s potentially troublesome for the state of consumer confidence in PlayStation’s future as a VR platform.

Given all the new revelations of the past week: Do you think Sony will ever actually release a PSVR 2 for PS5? Will this be like the PSP <-> PS Vita in terms of a successor? Or will PSVR go down as a forgotten platform like the PS Vita is now?

Let us know what you think down in the comments below!