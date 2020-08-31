Community Download: Would You Use VR To Replace Your Workspace?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know whether or not you could ever see yourself using VR to totally replace your workspace/office in real life?

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the need for employees at companies around the world to work remotely has increased more than ever. Remote work is a common reality for millions of people now, but that naturally comes with implicit limitations. VR could solve that as a workspace / office replacement.

Even though I have a dedicated home office with a desk, multiple monitors, and plenty of physical things I use while working, the allure of infinite screens and Minority Report-style window manipulation is still there.

Dedicated productivity and meeting apps like Immersed and Spatial are finding success and mainstays such as Bigscreen are always reliable choices. A few weeks ago we asked a similar question, but more specifically about whether or not you’d want to attend a Zoom video call or a VR call.

Additionally, recent Oculus Quest developer files seem to indicate the creation of what’s referred to as a “Passthrough Keyboard” hinting at the ability to either access a real-life keyboard with the passthrough camera or maybe even a virtual keyboard of some kind.

What do you think? Would you ever want to replace your workspace / office with VR? Why or why not? Let us know down in the comments below!