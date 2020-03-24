Community Download: What’s The Best VR Game To Play During Quarantine?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to hear which VR games you recommend playing if you’re trapped in a coronavirus-fueled lockdown quarantine.

The world is getting hit hard right now by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, forcing governments around the globe to order people to quarantine communities and stay home unless absolutely necessary. Companies are laying off employees, shutting down temporarily, or issuing work-from-home requirements to enforce social distancing. As a result, loneliness is rampant and affecting people in various different ways. Luckily, VR can help with that.

With the power of a VR headset and an internet connection you can travel around the world and visit strange new realms that don’t exist in reality without ever leaving the comfort (and safety) of your own home. It’s a magical thing that can help fight back against a quarantine.

Some VR games are about getting immersed and lost in a virtual world unlike anything that exists in real life, or connecting with others at a bar and/or campfire, or maybe deploying on a battlefield to fight side-by-side with friends and forget about life’s troubles. There are countless ways VR can help with isolation woes in this current climate.

So this brings us to the question at hand: What’s the best VR game to play during lockdown? The best way to prevent the spread off the coronavirus is to just stay home and limit contact with other people, but luckily VR headsets allow us to defy social distance and bring people together, virtually, around the world. In order to do that, what are your VR games or apps of choice?