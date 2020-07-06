Community Download: What Do You Hope Rockstar’s Next VR Game Is?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know which VR game you want to see published by Rockstar next, now that we know one is coming?

You know what’s exciting? The topic question isn’t even pure speculation this week! We literally know that Rockstar has hired Video Games Deluxe, the studio that worked on LA Noire: The VR Case Files for them, to work on a new AAA open world VR game. There’s a job listing to prove it!

However, what we don’t know is what that AAA VR game is going to be exactly. Could this be another VR version from one of their existing open world franchises, like Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption? Or perhaps this is a brand new IP built from the ground up for VR. Either way it’s extremely exciting news.

A few years ago I wrote a list of other Rockstar games I’d love to see adapted for VR and my thoughts remain relatively unchanged. After playing GTA 5 in VR using mods I’m sold that type of game would be immensely fun, especially with motion controllers.

On the one hand it’s disappointing Rockstar won’t be unleashing their in-house talents on a VR project anytime soon, but maybe we can at least explore some of the immense worlds they’ve created.

Let us know what you think down in the comments below!