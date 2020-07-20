Community Download: What Is The Best VR Shooter?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you think is the very best VR shooter?

There are lots of great VR shooters out there. From the ultra-realistic types such as Onward to the bow and arrow focused In Death, there are tons of different ways to shoot things in a VR headset. We’ve even got Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond still coming, presumably, this year.

In fact, we’re in a bit of resurgence with the Oculus Quest getting so many ports these days and new releases hitting PC. For example, Into the Radius just came out on PC VR with its unique apocalyptic Stalker-esque vibe and now we’ve got In Death this week on Quest, followed by Onward for Quest next week.

And with all those different methods it’s bound to cause some division. I know that personally I prefer Onward to Pavlov despite their control schemes being mostly the same. So much in VR has to do with how something feels and you can’t really explain that in words very easily. Even if a game has the same bulleted list of features and mechanics it doesn’t mean it feels the same in the headset once you’re controlling stuff with your hands.

So that brings us to the week’s discussion topic: What do you think is the very best VR shooter out there? Is it a specific an FPS gun-based game, or do you love a shooter that features a different weapon?

Let us know down in the comments below!