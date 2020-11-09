Community Download: What’s The Best VR Shooter On Quest?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what you think is the very best VR shooter available on Oculus Quest natively?

The Oculus Quest 2 is out and it brings with it improved performance and slightly upgraded visuals for many Quest games. Now with the news that Contractors is finally officially releasing on the Quest store, I started wondering: what’s everyone’s favorite shooter on Quest?

Obviously we have a few different genres to pick from here. There are the multiplayer competitive shooters like Onward, Contractors, Pavlov: Shack, Hyper Dash, Rec Room Paintball, Laser Tag, Rec Royale, and so one. Then you’ve got co-op shooters like Arizona Sunshine, Crisis VRigade, Drop Dead, etc. And finally there are the single-player shooter adventures like Phantom: Covert Ops, Espire, and Robo Recall.

That’s a lot of games to pick from and I’ve definitely forgotten to include several I’m sure. So, based on what’s out there, what do you think is the very best VR shooter available natively on the Oculus Quest? This excludes games that are not available natively on Quest, like Zero Caliber or something else on PC that you can only play via Virtual Desktop or Oculus Link. We’re talking native only via the Quest store or Sidequest.

Let us know down in the comments below and make sure to check out overall list of the best VR shooters and our top 5 favorite shooters on Quest.