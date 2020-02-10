Community Download: When Will VR Be Big Enough For Xbox?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today, we want to hear from you in regards to Microsoft’s current stance on VR, specifically with regard to Xbox.

During a recent podcast interview Microsoft Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, elaborated on his prior comments last year in which he stated “nobody” was asking for VR support on Xbox. In this latest interview, he went on to explain that it is essentially just not big enough yet and that he hopes it grows to the point of being a “no brainer” for them, but it’s not in the “equation” right now. You can check out the full interview here with Gamertag Radio.

With Sony continuing to push forward with VR as we approach the launch of the PS5 on the back of the relative success of the original PSVR, as well as other big players in the market such as Facebook’s Oculus, Valve, HTC, Pimax, and others, the VR industry is certainly in a position to keep growing. But Microsoft doesn’t seem to agree right now as demonstrated by the backtracking on promised support for the Xbox One X and the relative lackluster debut of Windows Mixed Reality headsets in recent years.

So, the question at hand is: When exactly will VR be big enough for Xbox (and Microsoft) to start actually caring? Does that happen by the end of 2020, or 2021? Or will it be even longer than that?

