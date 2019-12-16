Community Download: Will 2020 Be VR’s Biggest Year Yet?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we’re looking ahead to next year to discuss whether or not 2020 could be VR’s biggest year yet.

“This is going to be the Year of VR,” is often uttered by many early adopters during conversations with people that either haven’t tried VR or are skeptical. But in actuality, VR hasn’t had the meteoric rise many thought it might. That doesn’t mean the industry is failing — it’s still doing well enough and many companies have found success — but the technology isn’t as ubiquitous yet as die-hard believers were hoping.

All that being said, things are shaping up for 2020 to be a big year for VR. Between this year’s growing success of the standalone 6DOF Oculus Quest headset, the impending release of Half-Life: Alyx, hype surrounding the PS5 and PSVR2, as well as general industry maturity, all point to 2020 having the potential be a massively successful year for consumer VR.

In fact, it’s extremely difficult to find someone with Oculus Quest in stock with a little less than two weeks to go before Christmas and if you buy a Valve Index right now you won’t receive the unit until February, inching the delivery expectations closer and closer to the stated Half-Life: Alyx release window. Although that’s all frustrating for expectant buyers, it’s good news for the industry and its rising popularity.

