Community Download: What’s The Worst Injury You’ve Had From VR?

Community Download is a weekly discussion-focused articles series published (usually) every Monday in which we pose a single, core question to you all, our readers, in the spirit of fostering discussion and debate. For today’s Community Download, we want to know what your worst VR injury is or what the worst VR injury is that you’ve seen?

Over the weekend a video of a man playing Richie’s Plank Experience on the Oculus Quest went viral when he decided to fully commit and leap into the air off the plank in VR. Unfortunately that meant he dove head first into a large TV in the living room, in real life. Presumably the man is okay, but the TV certainly is not.

Original video embedded below:

absolutely no one:

my dad doing virtual reality: pic.twitter.com/nkLmtEJlZj — Ashley🦋 (@ashleycacioppo) May 16, 2020

I’ve never done anything quite so dramatic in a VR headset, even when feeling completely immersed. That being said, when playing Blade & Sorcery I did slash the wall once, cracking the ring of an old Oculus Rift controller. I’ve also slammed my knuckles into my office TV, into walls, and onto the edge of my desk which always hurts. That’s about it.

Have you experienced anything more dramatic? Have you seen anyone run head first into something or get so immersed you feel like you could actually jump off the side of a building? Share with us some of your craziest and most intense moments of VR immersion-laden injuries down in the comments below.

And if you want to read up on some people that may have experience something similar, you can always visit the VRtoER subreddit.