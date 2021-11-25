Retro VR Shooter Compound Overhauls Tutorial, Full 1.0 Release Coming Soon

A new update for VR FPS Compound has dropped on Steam, overhauling the tutorial and adding a new player onboarding experience.

The game is inspired by classic shooters like Doom and Wolfenstein, modernizing that retro feel with randomized floors of enemies. It’s still in Early Access for PC VR, but it looks like a full release is near.

The latest patch, V0.5.29, is all about improving the experience for those who come to the game fresh, making it a great time for new players to jump on board. According to the patch notes on Steam, the update “significantly improves the game for first time players, including an overhauled HQ, shooting range, and tutorial.”

This includes new tutorial images and diagrams, clear indicators for gun grad positions, new interactable items in the HQ area and much more.

This update comes at the end of a run of several updates across the years that have added new features or polish. The leaderboard and speedrun update arrived in September, preceded by a balance update in August and the Sandbox update in June. You can view the full list of updates added across the year here.

Compound first released in Early Access in 2018 and at the time we called it “one of VR’s most concise shooters.” Three years on and the game is still a solid entry in the pantheon of VR shooters, falling at number 13 on our list of the best in the genre.

The game remains in Early Access on Steam, but a full 1.0 release is being worked on. The current update overhauling HQ and the tutorial was mainly added to get some content out before the final release, so as not to leave too much of a dry period with no new updates.

The tutorial overhaul update is available now for Compound in Early Access on PC VR. You can view the full patch notes here.