Confirmed: Alvo Will Release On Quest 2 Only, Original Quest Not Supported

Alvo will only release on Oculus Quest 2 and the original Quest headset will not be supported, the developers confirmed to UploadVR.

Earlier in the week, we reported that Alvo was coming to Oculus Quest headsets after launching on PSVR earlier this year. The team was looking for people interested in participating in the upcoming closed beta, with sign-ups available now. However, the application process was accepting Quest 2 users only, and would not include players on the original Quest headset.

We reached out to the developers of Alvo to clarify whether it was just the beta that was locked to Quest 2, or whether the full release was as well. The developers confirmed to UploadVR that Quest 1 headsets will not be supported for Alvo on Quest, and that it will only release on Quest 2 headsets. As you might expect, the developers also confirmed that this is because of performance requirements and the increased capabilities of Quest 2.

Alvo joins the likes of Resident Evil 4 VR and After The Fall, which have both also announced some form of Quest 2 exclusivity. In the case of After The Fall, support for the original Quest is planned but won’t be available at launch in 2021. Instead, the original Quest will have to wait until 2022. “By splitting off the release of this version, we are able to spend more time on the necessary optimization for it while taking away further pressure on our development schedule for the other platforms,” said Richard Stitselaar, Creative Director at Vertigo Games.

On the other hand, Resident Evil 4 VR will be a full Quest 2 exclusive and won’t launch at all on the original Quest headset or any other VR platform. While Alvo’s Quest platform release will be on Quest 2 only, it will be launching on PC VR at a later date as well.

Alvo is set to launch on the Oculus Store for Quest 2, with sign-ups for a closed beta open now.