Contractors Gets Swords And Archery In Ninja Warrior Update

Modern VR shooter, Contractors, now lets you become a ninja.

Yes, really.

Contractors Ninja Warrior Update Goes Live

The game’s Ninja Warrior update is now live and adds a new loadout that lets you embrace your stealthy side. It features a katana to cut through foes with as well as a bow and arrow. Because not enough VR games have a bow and arrow.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen Contractors, which primarily features modern-era combat, branch out to other eras. The game got WW2-era combat a while back, for example.

Ninjas aren’t the only focus of the latest update. There are new pistol and bolt-action only loadouts, an improvement to the game’s online and social features, as well as an overhaul to the Domination game mode that implements a ticket system. You can keep up with the full changelog right here. More map revamps are due in the future, too.

We’re quite fond of Contractors, giving the game a ‘Great’ label last time we tried it. “It’s got the gameplay polish of something like Medal of Honor VR, with the content, game modes, and speed of combat that you’d expect of a non-VR shooter like Call of Duty,” we said in our review, “all while wrapping it up in a neat, cheap package that’s approachable without being too simple.” The game also made our recently updated list of the best Quest shooters.

Are you going to be checking out Contractors’ Ninja Warrior update? Let us know in the comments below!