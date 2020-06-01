Contractors Adds Mod Support, Beta Crossplay With Oculus Quest Version

Contractors, a VR first-person shooter available for PC VR and on Oculus Quest in beta, received an update that adds mod support and the ability to host matches that allow for crossplay between PC VR and Quest players.

The game is a team-based competitive multiplayer shooter that launched in early access on Steam for PC VR back in December 2019, but has since moved to a full release. This latest update, v0.62, adds official mod support, which allow players to play custom maps made by community modders. Custom maps were already available to download online before the update, but official support integrates the process into the game itself. Players can now seamlessly pick custom maps or loadouts from within VR and host their own lobbies to play that content with others.

However, that’s not all. Contractors has also added the ability to jump in this update, along with three new games modes — Bomb Defusal, Death Match and Gun Game FFA. There are also new weapons, improved animations, a tutorial for new players and changes to the UI. All-in-all, it’s a massive update.

Additionally, PC VR Contractors players can now host a ‘Crossplay Beta’ game, allowing them to play matches with Oculus Quest players. The Oculus Quest version of Contractors is still in beta and not officially available just yet. However, if you want to try it out, you can download the APK from the Contractors Discord server. For instructions on how to install the APK, check out our guide on sideloading.

Contractors is available for PC VR on Steam, and you can read the full Contractors patch notes here. If you’re getting started with the game, check out our beginner’s guide from last year.