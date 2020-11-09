Contractors VR Is Coming To Oculus Quest Early Next Month

Contractors VR is officially launching for Oculus Quest next month on December 3rd.

The official release comes after the developers ran a Quest beta, which users could download from the Contractors discord server and sideload onto their headset. However, the official release will be available on the Oculus Quest store from early next month.

Contractors is a VR first-person competitive shooter that launched for PC VR back in 2018. It is currently available on Steam and Oculus for Rift, and has received several significant updates since launch. The game’s June update was its biggest yet, with several guns, game modes and the ability to jump all added into the game.

Given the multiplayer nature of the title, the strength of the player base is always a concern. However, Contractors on Quest will support cross-play with SteamVR and Oculus users playing on PC. Even better, the game will support cross-buy on the Oculus Store. So, owners of the Rift version on the Oculus Store will be able to download the Quest version at launch for no additional cost.

According to the developers Caveman Studio, Contractors on Quest will also include brand new character models, casual and competitive game modes, offline play, co-op missions and over 30 weapons. You can view some footage of the game captured on Quest in the trailer above.

Contractors VR will launch at an interesting time for VR FPS games – just a few months ago, the incredibly popular VR FPS Onward launched its Quest standalone version and remains the easy choice for someone looking to play a standalone VR military multiplayer FPS. While different in genre, VR battle royale game Population: One has probably piqued the interest of a FPS fans on Quest as well.

It will be interesting to see how successful Contractor is on Quest – despite Onwards and Population One, there’s still a relative lack of FPS titles on the platform.

Contractors VR launches for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 on December 3 for $20.