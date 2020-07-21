Cook-Out From Resolution Games Arrives On Quest And Rift In September

Resolution Games will bring its Overcooked-style multiplayer VR title Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale to Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift on September 3rd.

Resolution is the studio behind a number of popular VR games including Acron: Attack of the Squirrels, Bait!, and Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. The studio released a teaser trailer for the upcoming game in May:

The website for Cook-Out lists Playstation VR, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality headsets as potential platforms for the game to launch on eventually, with a field for prospective players to enter their email address to get more information.

We’ve had some incredible fun playing acorn-gathering game Acron and we’re curious to see what Resolution does with the multiplayer mayhem in this title. Cook-Out can be played with up to four people in total and you can play on your own too, but will be paired up with a simulated partner if you do.

We’ll bring you more details on Cook-Out as soon as we have them. We’re curious to see what other titles Facebook locks down for release on Oculus Quest as we head into the end of the year. The headset seems to be selling strong (it’s currently sold out as of this writing) and Facebook’s curation strategy seems to be paying off for developers able to secure a top selling spot, like Virtual Desktop and Waltz of the Wizard. Facebook’s end of the year release calendar is still a little sparse, however, so we’d expect more announcements soon of titles confirmed for eventual Quest release.