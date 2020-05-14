Watch: Cook-Out Is Basically Overcooked On Quest & Rift

Resolution Games released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming cooperative VR game ‘Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale‘, coming to Oculus Quest and Rift platforms.

The trailer starts off with showing three prominent Swedish chefs, including, amazingly, the winner of MasterChef Sweden 2020, in a hectic real-life kitchen before briefly switching to some gameplay.

Cook-Out was first announced back in February without any details beyond a description and some key art for the game, which is set to release later this year.

The game will let you play with up to four people in total and is designed as a cooperative experience. It will still be playable solo, but Resolution Games said that you’ll paired with a ‘simulated partner’ if you do choose to go at it alone.

“Not only will you be preparing meals, but you’ll need to fight off a number of nasty customers who seem absolutely set on making trouble — like jesters who will hide parts of your orders, or thieves who will keep pilfering your ingredients,” said game producer Gustav Stenmark. “We’ve designed Cook-Out to be played with a team — and believe me, you’re going to need all the help you can get in this kitchen!”

As we’ve said before, the description of the game gives off a bit of an ‘Overcooked in VR’ vibe, and the brief snippets of gameplay shown here definitely reinforce that. However, that’s not necessarily a bad thing — working cooperatively with friends in a frantic virtual kitchen to prepare and serve meals to troublesome customers sounds stressful but also, hopefully, very fun.

Cook-Out is set to release on Oculus Quest and Rift platforms later this year, with ‘additional platforms to come’.