Coronavirus slows Quest production, AAA PSVR studio shuts & Win Rift Horror Game! – VRecap

Related Posts
- Early VR Horror Game Dreadhalls Arrives On Steam
Dreadhalls is one of the first VR horror games made for the VR headsets which…
- Rift Exclusive Strategy Game Brass Tactics Coming Soon
Real-time strategy VR game Brass Tactics is coming exclusively to the Rift on Oct. 19.…
- Classic VR Horror Game Dreadhalls Comes To Quest
A classic VR horror game, Dreadhalls, is finally available on Quest. Dreadhalls is available now…
Jamie Feltham
Jamie has been covering the VR industry since 2014 having come from a gaming and technology background. While he loves games, he's most interested in experiential VR that explores narrative, human connection and other such themes. He's also the host of Upload's VR Showcases, which you should definitely watch.Twitter
Share This