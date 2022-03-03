Owlchemy Labs’ Cosmonious High Releases March 31 For Quest 2, SteamVR – Upload Access Coverage Incoming

We now have a release date for Owlchemy Labs’ next big title — Cosmonious High will release on March 31 for Quest and SteamVR, and it’s our latest Upload Access title!

Owlchemy Labs announced the release date alongside a brand new gameplay trailer, embedded below.

We previously saw a bit of footage in the reveal trailer, but this gives us a much deeper and more extensive look at the game, in which players enroll as the newest student of an intergalactic high school. Owlchemy is known for the acclaimed VR games Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator, and Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and you can see how the DNA of those games has influenced Cosmonious High.

You quickly discover the ability to summon new powers created in specific situations. That includes being able to shoot water from your hands when a fire breaks out, for example, or using crystals to reconnect severed wires. You can then take these powers into different lessons to complete objectives and help out your classmates.

But don’t just take our word for it. We’re going to be featuring new looks at Cosmonious all month long as part of Upload Access. We’ve got a brand new preview of the game’s opening right here and, in the weeks to come, we’ll be talking to Owlchemy about the game’s powers and gestures systems, looking at the cast of characters, and taking a deep dive into the studio’s long history with VR. Take a look at the full schedule below.

Cosmonious High launches March 31 for SteamVR and Quest 2.