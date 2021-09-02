Cosmonious High: New VR Game From Job Sim Dev Revealed

Job and Vacation Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs has revealed its next VR project, Cosmonious High.

Due for release on Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets in 2022, Cosmonious High casts players as a student at the titular high school for aliens. You’ll meet a weird and wacky cast of characters and work with them to solve problems as an unexplained series of malfunctions plague the school.

Check out the reveal trailer below. This being an Owlchemy game, expect the developer’s trademark sense of humor and vibrant visual palette.

As you can see in the trailer, Cosmonious High will include typically unique VR interactions from Owlchemy. The player seems to gain specific powers under pressure, like firing water and ice out of their hands to put out fires or freeze things in place. It looks like the game also has a communication system in which players select emojis to talk with other students and teachers. The developer also notes that this will be its largest game world yet and give players the choice of where to travel.

There’s no mention of a PSVR version yet but, with the PS5 VR headset expected to release in 2022, it’s always possible we see it there.

The game will be Owlchemy’s first brand new VR IP since the launch of Job Simulator in 2016. That game got a follow-up in 2019’s Vacation Simulator, and the team also worked on Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality. Owlchemy itself was acquired by Google in 2017.

What do you make of Cosmonious High? Are you going to be picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below!