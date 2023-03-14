Cosmonious High Adds Accessibility Update For Visually Impaired Players

Cosmonious High just received new accessibility features to support visually impaired players, available today on Quest 2, PSVR 2 & PC VR.

Arriving in a free update for existing owners, Owlchemy Labs detailed the Vision Accessibility Update (VAU) for Cosmonious High in a new blog post. Once activated through a new assist button, tutorials, teleportation locations, environments and objects being held or pointed will now have detailed audio descriptions. An audio confirmation plays when items are grabbed or released, while key objects use high-contrast outlines to illustrate themselves clearly.

“We believe that VR gaming should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities,” said Jazmin Cano, Accessibility Product Manager for Owlchemy Labs. “The Vision Accessibility Update is the first of its kind, not just at Owlchemy Labs but for VR gaming as a whole. We want to tear down barriers for all gamers, and this is another great step in that direction.”

Owlchemy claims this was made possible by collaborating with accessibility consultants, which includes renowned accessibility advocate Steve Saylor. In a prepared statement, Saylor confirmed that he’s “often felt excluded from the world of VR gaming” as someone with low vision, but believes “that’s starting to change” with the VAU update:

The combination of visual descriptions, contrasting colors, and other tools make it possible for me to experience VR in a way I never thought possible. This update is a game-changer for low-vision gamers everywhere, and I am proud to have been a part of its development.

This isn’t the first time Owlchemy’s given Cosmonious High an accessibility update. Last June saw the team addressing physical and cognitive disabilities, adding a one-handed mode that only requires a single controller. More seated play options were added, items became easier to grab, and iconography was adjusted for better readability. Further localization and inclusivity improvements were also included.

Cosmonious High is available now on Quest 2, Quest Pro, PSVR 2 and PC VR via Steam. Accessibility features can be turned on and adjusted via your in-game backpack, which you can grab by reaching over your shoulder.