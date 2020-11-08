Cosmophobia Oculus Quest Version Confirmed

White Door Games, the developer behind iconic VR horror game Dreadhalls, announced that a Cosmophobia Oculus Quest version is on the way.

The game was announced earlier this year for PC VR and at the time, the developer said that a Quest and/or PSVR release was not off the cards. While we still don’t have any word on a PSVR release, White Door Games announced last week that Cosmophobia will be coming to Oculus Quest.

Cosmophobia Oculus Quest Confirmed

Don’t get confused though — this isn’t the similarly-titled Phasmophobia, which is another horror game with VR support (that could also be coming to Quest). Cosmophobia is an entirely different game, described as a “survival horror roguelike about escaping a dying spaceship filled with nightmare.”

You’ll have to explore the ship to gather resources to help get home to Earth while being stalked by some kind of creature you can hear ominously growling in all the trailers.

The latest trailer, embedded above, gives us a bit of a better look at some continuous Cosmophobia gameplay, captured directly on the Quest. This includes a peek at the inventory system, which looks to be fairly similar to the one used in Dreadhalls.

You can clearly see the bones of Dreadhalls in this footage, just updated with a new setting and much better graphics. It’ll be interesting to see what other changes have been made and how closely Cosmophobia plays to Dreadhalls on its release.

Cosmophobia launches Q1 2021 for Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift and PC VR. It is available to wishlist on Steam now.