Couch Live Is A Free Shared Virtual Living Room For VR And Non-VR Users

Couch Live is a brand new, free, app that lets you meet up with friends, hang out, and watch movies in a virtual living room.

What sets Couch Live apart from something like Bigscreen though is that avatars are created from selfies, so it’s your actual face, and it supports non-VR users too. That means VR users, mobile phone users, and desktop PC users all share the same space and hang out together.

You can quickly set up an account on the website and customize the shade of your hands and upload a selfie to generate an avatar. It doesn’t look amazing, but it’s at least a decent solution to avoid the cartoon-like avatars every other platform uses.

There are two rooms to pick from: the living room shown in the video above and a black void room. From there you can choose to stream content from a PC and generate a shareable link for someone to join from whichever device they prefer.

“You can invite friends to your room with a link, and they can create their avatar with a selfie,” says Couch Live creator, Devon Bradley. “Its a great way to spend time with friends that are far away. I built it to spend more time with my family members that are scattered across the US. It was important to me that they could feel like their in the room with me even if I’m in VR and they’re joining from an iPhone.”

