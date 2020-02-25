Co-Op VR Adventure Covert Delayed Into March On PSVR & Rift, But Getting Move Support

There’s a small delay for the PSVR and Rift versions of co-op VR adventure, Covert, but not by much and with good reason.

The game, which originally launched on Oculus Go a few years back, will now arrive on March 10th. Developer White Elk confirmed as much on Twitter (see below), having originally set a late February release for the title. But the team has solid justification for the delay: it’s adding in PlayStation Move support to the PSVR version.

We have been hard at work on adding Move support to Covert PSVR! However, that has required us to push the launch date back to March 10th, 2020 for both PSVR & Oculus Rift. We hope you all enjoy! pic.twitter.com/kbxnAP39Ms — White Elk (@WhiteElkStudio) February 24, 2020

Originally this version of the game was going to support the DualShock 4 gamepad. We’re happy to hear it’ll be getting full six degrees of freedom (6DOF) motion controller support as we thought this was something that held back the original version of Covert.

Covert is a local co-op spy game with a full campaign. One player is in VR, sneaking through environments, avoiding detection from guards and cameras. The other uses a free companion app to guide them through, relaying information on enemy positions and more. While the idea is solid, we thought the execution left a little to be desired on Go. We’re hopeful that the expanded tracking and control options on Oculus Rift and PSVR help improve the experience considerably.

Meanwhile, White Elk is still working on the Quest port of its first VR adventure game, Eclipse, though it’s now listed in the Oculus Store. No word yet on if Covert will be getting a Quest version too, but here’s hoping.

