Local Co-Op Spy Adventure Covert Is Heading To PSVR Next Month

Hot off the back of launching Eclipse: Edge of Light on PC VR and PSVR headsets, White Elk Studios this week revealed another port. This time it’s for its local co-op adventure game, Covert.

Covert will be making its way to PSVR on February 25 2020. You can check the teaser trailer out below. The game was previously exclusive to Oculus Go and Gear VR, where we reviewed it.

Covert offers an intriguing take on the local co-op VR formula. Similar to games like Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes, it involves one player putting on the headset and navigating levels with the aid of someone outside of VR. The VR player is tasked with infiltrating facilities without being seen, while the non-VR player has the information to guide them.

Say you encounter some patrolling guards, for example. The non-VR player is able to see their position and inform the VR player when to move. Or they might help the VR player step across an electrified floor in the right pattern. The game offers a meaty, multi-mission campaign built on that premise.

When we first played Covert we really fell for the concept but thought the game was ultimately held back by the Go hardware. Limited 3DOF tracking hindered the VR gameplay, and the Go’s trackpad just wasn’t effective for walking around environments. White Elk confirmed to us that this version of the game will be using a DualShock 4 controller, which should help with the navigation issue. No Move support is planned for release, though the developer is currently working on patching it into the PSVR version of Eclipse.

“Normally I’d try and separate a game I’m reviewing from the piece of hardware it’s running on, but Oculus Go is a weight around Covert’s neck,” I wrote in my review. “Sluggish controls and limited tracking keep the game from the stealthy slickness its otherwise excellent ideas and execution deserve. I suspect we might see Covert arrive on other, more capable Oculus headsets in the future and, when it does, it’ll easily be an instant recommendation. For now, though, this is only for Go owners that are starved of richer content.”

Hopefully the PSVR version fixes many of those problems. No update on a potential Quest release just yet.

Covert will cost $19.99 at launch. Will you be picking up the game on PSVR? Let us know in the comments below!