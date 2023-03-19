Creed: Rise To Glory – Championship Edition Releases April 4 For PSVR 2

A new ‘Championship Edition’ of Creed: Rise to Glory releases on April 4 for PSVR 2.

The release date announcement actually broke just before the release of PSVR 2 late last month, so we’re technically playing catch here. Nonetheless, the news was accompanied by some fresh details on the upgrades for PSVR 2 and a brand new trailer, embedded above.

According to the PlayStation blog, this new ‘Championship Edition’ will make use of eye-tracked foveated rendering along with support for HDR and overall “enhanced fidelity” compared to the original release. While there aren’t any more specifics on the graphical changes, the trailer above definitely looks upgraded compared to the original PSVR release, particularly with the lighting and character models.

The blog post also mentions improved haptics, implemented in both the headset and Sense controllers, alongside 3D audio support, “lightning-fast” load times and support for cross-platform online play.

This version of the game will also feature new content based on the latest installment in movie franchise, Creed III, which released in cinemas this month, including “new story chapters, characters, and locations” based on the new movie. PlayStation Plus members will also receive access to “limited-time exclusive, speciality Adonis Creed costume.”

The standard release of Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition will be available for $39.99 on PSVR 2 for PS5 on April 4. Those who own the original PSVR game for PS4 will be able to upgrade to the PS5 Championship Edition for $19.99.

A ‘Deluxe’ release of Championship Edition will also be available for $49.99, which includes an additional 22 “glow” costumes and will be available as an upgrade from the PS4 Creed release for $29.99.