Crimen – Mercenary Tales Brings Slasher Arcade Action To Quest Next Month

Crimen – Mercenary Tales is a new VR release from The Wizards developer Carbon Studio, bringing 17th century arcade action to Quest 2 in May.

Featuring comic-inspired graphics, the game features eight tales narrated by eight characters, all set across the 17th century. You’ll be exploring a range of environments, such as castles, temples and shipwrecks, engaging in puzzles and using historically accurate weapons in “action-packed, gory arcade slasher” gameplay.

Here’s a description from Carbon Studio:

Raise yer glasses high, me hearties! Embark on a (bloody!) journey through eight swashbucklin’ tales of grandeur, riches, and legendary feats! Slash your way through eerie castles, ancient temples, forsaken shipwrecks, and other astonishing locations while wielding a variety of historically accurate weapons directly from the 17th-century. Experience visually captivating comic book graphics, while being entertained by the mercenary humor of the tavern’s patrons and their over-the-top achievements.

It looks like a promising release and we can’t wait to get our virtual hands on it next month. You can read more about the game over on its official site.