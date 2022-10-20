Crisis Brigade 2 Reloaded Review – Uncompromising Arcade Shooter Remains A Blast On Quest 2

Playable alone or in three-player online co-op, Crisis Brigade 2 only has a few main levels, backed up by a time-attack mode and a shooting range. As a SWAT team member, you’ve got seven minutes to finish each level, and there isn’t a story; you’re killing every nearby enemy, choosing which direction to take, or taking down a boss. Time Crisis fans will find a familiar gameplay loop here that’s both shallow and not entirely original, yet remains compelling.

Those committed to sticking it out will be here for a while. Partially, that’s because Crisis Brigade 2 focuses on replayability with online leaderboards, multiple mission routes and four difficulties. More accurately, it’s replayable because even on the easiest difficulty, this uncompromising shooter will repeatedly kill you. You’ve only got three lives. A single bullet is all it takes to lose one, so don’t get caught napping. Enemies can quietly sneak up from the sides and landing that fatal blow becomes all too easy.

Pay close attention to the scene and react quickly. Crisis Brigade 2 doesn’t have a crouch button, requiring you to duck for cover physically. Unfortunately, there isn’t always much to hide behind, so I’d suggest equipping the riot shield. The difficulty doesn’t just ramp up by adding more enemies either. Rookie (easy) includes a danger indicator from enemies and aim assistance whereas Cadet (normal) only includes the indicator. Beyond that, you’re on your own. Blindly firing from behind cover rarely works, even with aim assistance, and with that ticking timer, you can’t just wait it out. You’ll need to take risks when peaking over and chance some shots. Luckily, some enemies also drop item pickups like new weapons and additional lives, giving you an extra boost.

The difficulty will likely prove off-putting for some but Crisis Brigade 2 nails the most important aspect – it’s still great fun. Beating these levels is such a rush. It’s a shame it doesn’t last long, though that’s unsurprising for the genre. That being said, the progression system provides customization options that bolster replayability even further. Crisis Brigade 2 also awards coins based on performance in each level, even if you fail. You can use them for an immediate continue after dying, but you’d do better in the long run by unlocking new equipment. Between laser sights, M16s, a dual wield option and more, there’s plenty of upgrades to suit different playstyles.