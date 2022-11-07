Crossfire: Sierra Squad Offers An Intense Arcade Shooter On PSVR 2 Next Year

Following on from Rogan: The Thief in the Castle, Smilegate returns to VR with Crossfire: Sierra Squad, a new arcade shooter coming to PSVR 2 in 2023.

A VR spin-off of Smilegate’s popular flatscreen FPS, Crossfire: Sierra Squad was revealed alongside PSVR 2’s release date and ten other games. Described by Smilegate as a “fast-paced, easy to learn FPS” on the PlayStation Blog, Sierra Squad sees you commanding an elite fireteam, going to war over a newly discovered bioweapon. You can see this in action in the announcement trailer embedded below.

Promising “fierce paramilitary action between rival factions Black List and Global Risk” with 360° gameplay, Crossfire: Sierra Squad offers both solo play and 4-player team co-op. You can expect over 60 campaign missions, nearly 40 different weapons, and 17 types of enemies. Expect several additional modes too, including arcade mode, realism mode and a hardcore horde option.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is the first VR entry in Smilegate’s Crossfire series, which has undergone a major revival this year. In 2022 alone, we’ve already seen CrossFireX on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S back in February, alongside real-time strategy spin-off Crossfire: Legion in May.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad will release on PSVR 2 in Summer 2023, so it won’t join Horizon Call of the Mountain, Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition, and Swordsman VR as a PSVR 2 launch title. We reached out to Smilegate for clarification on platform exclusivity and will update this story if we receive a response.