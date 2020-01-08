Explosive VR Infiltration Sandbox Crunch Element Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Crunch Element proved to be one of the most intriguing games shown at our Holiday VR Showcase in late 2019. The indie game, developed by Black Box VR Lab, promised an unprecedented amount of combat freedom in VR. This week, its developers have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help the game over the finish line.

Crunch Element Kickstarter

The Crunch Element Kickstarter is looking to raise $10,000 by February 5th 2020. At the time of writing it’s already surpassed the $1,000 mark with the help of over 50 backers.

As you may have seen in the Holiday Showcase, Crunch Element is a first-person shooter in which players are tasked with infiltrating enemy bases. But this isn’t a simple set of linear missions; every wall in the game can be breached, letting you carve your own path towards objectives. Add in wall-climbing and an array of weapons, and the game looks to offer some hugely satisfying VR action.

So why does it need a crowd-funding campaign? Black Box says that, while the core of the game is in place, there’s still a lot of work ahead.

“Six months ago, a handful of amazing developers and artists were hired part-time to assist with the game,” the developer wrote. “The result of this decision was an immense increase in development speed and game quality which couldn’t have been done alone. Naturally, these benefits come with costs which have been paid entirely out of pocket up to this point.”

For now, Black Box plans on using funds to improve enemy AI and procedural generation, add an updgrade system and new items as well as makeingbug fixes. The game’s aiming for release on PC VR headsets in Early Access during March 2020, and you can pledge $15 to secure a copy of it now.

As for the full release, Black Box says it’s planning a number of upgrades including, promisingly, a Quest port. For now, though, we’re just looking forward to getting our hands-on this first version of the game on PC VR devices later this year.

Will you be packing the Crunch Element Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments below!