Explosive VR Crunch Element Launches On Steam – Watch It Live!

Explosive VR shooter Crunch Element is now available in Steam Early Access and we’re playing it live!

Dreamlab XR’s tactical shooter — which we first played a year ago — arrived in pre-release form in mid-December with some intriguing new additions. We were already taken by Crunch Element’s tactical combat in which every wall in the game could be blown up. But now it’s got co-op support for up to four players too.

The game has a simple premise: clear maps of enemies using the tools given to you. Randomized levels give the experience an unpredictable edge and you can also climb surfaces too.

Crunch Element Comes To Steam

We’ll be checking out what’s new with the game today at 8:30am PT. Jamie and Zeena will be blasting through walls and probably being very unsuccessful in their tactics. Join us live for our first stream of 2021!

When we first played the game we were really impressed with its tech – the destructive playgrounds provide a real sandbox experience. That said we noted the enemy AI needed a lot of work, so we’ll be looking to see if there’s any improvement there.

Dreamlab plans to keep Crunch Element in Early Access until the end of 2021. Over the course of the year, the developer plans to add new objective types, better procedural generation, updated AI and even mods for your weapons and equipment. Plus there will be bug fixes and other new items.

Will you be checking out Crunch Element in Early Access? Let us know in the comments below!