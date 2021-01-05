Crunch Element – Tactical shooter with EXPLOSIVE results!

Related Posts
- Get Into Some Explosive VR Action With 'Crunch Element', Coming 2020
Revealed in our Holiday VR Showcase last week, Crunch Element: VR Infiltration is a new…
- Explosive VR Crunch Element Launches On Steam - Watch It Live!
Explosive VR shooter Crunch Element is now available in Steam Early Access and we're playing…
- Hands-On: Crunch Element Is An Explosive VR Playground That Needs You To Play Pretend
In it's current (alpha) form, Crunch Element is one of those games that asks you…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This