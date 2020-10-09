Crytek’s Robinson: The Journey For PSVR Won’t Work On PS5

Just over a month away from the upcoming console’s release, Sony has finally detailed the small list of PS4 games that do not work on the PS5. There are only two PSVR titles on the list of incompatible games fortunately. The games are Robinson: The Journey and DWVR.

DWVR is a single-player action-adventure shooter that combines mystical Indiana Jones-style elements with swords, guns, and magic spells available for $14.99 on PSN. We never got around to trying this one for ourselves, but if you were really hoping to see what it would play like on PS5 you’re unfortunately out of luck. DWVR is also available on Steam for $14.99.

Robinson: The Journey On PSVR

The only other PSVR game listed is Robinson: The Journey from Crytek. Back when Robinson first came out it was a big deal as a prominent PSVR-exclusive that featured gorgeous visuals in a strange, alien world overflowing with dinosaurs. It also featured a climbing system reminiscent of Crytek’s own The Climb rock-climbing game.

New copies of Robinson: The Journey for PS4 are quite pricey, going for around $60 on Amazon. But you can also grab it on PSN for just $29.99. This was one of the first VR games to launch at $60 back in 2016. Interestingly, it’s actually cheaper on PC, listed at just $19.99 on Steam.

The full list of PS4 games that will not work on PS5 includes:

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

DWVR

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Joe’s Diner

Just Deal With It!

Robinson: The Journey (Our PSVR Review)

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shadwen

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

We Sing

Notably, Hitman GO actually does exist in VR — on Rift ($9.99), Go ($7.99), and Gear VR ($7.99) — but it doesn’t look like the PS4 version ever got PSVR support, inexplicably. We were big fans of it back in 2016. It’s essentially a top-down stealth puzzle game with some Hitman flavors.

Previously we reported that Sony’s CEO, Jim Ryan, stated “99%” of PS4 games would work on PS5 and it seems he was pretty spot-on with that estimation. That being said, we still don’t know specifics about PSVR compatibility other than it requires a “free” adapter. Although, we do have confirmation that the new PS5 HD Camera does not support PSVR, as expected.

