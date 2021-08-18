Watch: Cubism Using Experimental Passthrough API On Quest 2

Cubism developer Thomas Van Bouwel shared footage of the game running in Passthrough mode on Quest 2, using the new experimental API available to developers.

Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg teased that the v31 update for Oculus Quest would “give developers access to Passthrough API Experimental to build and test mixed reality experiences.” More details emerged a few days later, clarifying that it would only be available on the newer Quest 2 headset and that any apps using the API “cannot access, view, or store images or videos of your physical environment from the Oculus Quest 2 sensors.” Access to the API essentially turns Quest 2 into a $299 AR developer kit.

First test playing @CubismVR with the experimental passthrough API on the Quest2. pic.twitter.com/nFGzzxQZv6 — Thomas Van Bouwel (@tovanbo) August 17, 2021

Since support starting rolling out, we’ve seen several apps and services play around with the API in existing and new VR apps. SideQuest added an option to easily run the ADB command that enables experimental mode to use the API, along with one tech demo using the feature. Just yesterday, developer Mark Schramm was able to get Gravity Lab working with the Passthrough API, allowing the physics-based puzzles to be played out using AR.

Cubism is the latest app to showcase Passthrough support, as you can see in the video embedded above. A game like Cubism, which uses minimal background elements and has a simplistic design, is a perfect candidate for the new feature.

Cubism has frequently been at the forefront of new Quest technology, showcasing and implementing support for some of the headset’s biggest features made available post-launch, such as its sublime hand tracking implementation.

Whether Van Bouwel develops or experiments further with the new Passthrough support is yet to be seen. Nonetheless, Cubism is set to receive new DLC levels soon. Until then, you can read all about the game’s development history here.