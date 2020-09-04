Promising Puzzler Cubism Gets September Release Date For Quest And PC VR

A promising puzzle game called Cubism will see full release on the Oculus Quest store later this month alongside its launch on PC VR headsets.

Earlier this year Cubism caught our eye with a SideQuest demo that made for a pretty cool early demonstration of hand tracking on Oculus Quest. Now the Belgium-based developer behind the title, Thomas Van Bouwel, is releasing the full game with 60 puzzles of varying difficulty.

Check out the announcement trailer:

“Sidequest helped me realize the game had an audience on Quest, which encouraged me to submit the Quest pitch document to Oculus in early January,” Van Bouwel wrote to me. “More than anything, Sidequest was an essential avenue for me to playtest the game and it’s puzzles during this last year of development. With Oculus’ announcement of new distribution paths to Quest in the future I think they have definitely realized the value of giving developers easier access to the Quest community to prove out early concepts, and to playtest and refine games in earlier stages of development.”

The developer says the full game is easy to learn and “within the first 10-30 seconds of launching the game, players learn the core mechanics and are solving their first puzzle.” It won’t launch with controller-free hand-tracking support initially — so tracked controllers only for launch — but “an improved version of hand-tracking input is planned in a future release along with other updates.”

You can try out the demos now or wishlist the game. Cubism is set to launch on September 17 for $9.99 on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift and SteamVR.