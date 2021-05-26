Cybershoes For Oculus Quest Now Available On Amazon US

The Cybershoes for Oculus Quest are now available to purchase on Amazon in the United States after running successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, alongside announcements of increased game integration from Quest developers.

The Cybershoes will be available to purchase on Amazon US for $349, with compatibility with the original Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. The device lets a seated player move their feet on the spot to move themselves in-game in Quest apps and games. Essentially, the shoes attach to your feet and allow you to control artificial movement in VR by rubbing your feet along the ground or moving your legs on the spot.

Cybershoes ran successful Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns with over 600 collective backers. The kits promised to crowdfunders began shipping earlier this month, and now the Cybershoes are available to the public in the United States via Amazon.

In addition to the Amazon launch, Cybershoes announced additional native support and integration with more Quest games. Both In Death: Unchained and The Wizards – Dark Times now support native Cybershoes integration, while App Lab title Ancient Dungeon will add support when it launches in Early Access later this year.

Some of the popular Team Beef classic game Quest ports will also receive support – Return to Castle Wolfenstein Quest and QuestZDoom will add Cybershoes integration on SideQuest “in the next few weeks.”

That being said, the Cybershoes are designed to work with any game that uses artificial stick movement on Quest, even if it hasn’t yet received native integration from the developers yet.

We tried the Cybershoes at the end of last year and found them to be an effective way to translate real movement into artificial VR movement when seated. We noted that it might help increase immersion or combat nausea for those who are affected by it. Likewise, it could be equally useful as an accessibility option for people who are unable to stand for long period of time or move around in a roomscale environment easily.

Long story short – the Cybershoes work well and exactly as intended, but your mileage may vary in terms of usefulness, depending on your personal preferences or situation. You can read our full impressions here.

The Cybershoes for Oculus Quest are available now on Amazon US for $349.