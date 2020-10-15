Cybershoes Quest Support Revealed, Kickstarter Coming Soon

Cybershoes, a VR peripheral that aims to simulate walking, is coming to Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

We first tried Cybershoes two years ago. The kit consists of a pair of soles you wrap around your feet before sitting on a chair. While sitting, you swing your legs back and forth along the floor to imitate walking, which is then mirrored in a given experience. Previously the kit was limited to PC VR headsets, but this new wireless model will be compatible with Facebook’s standalone headset via Bluetooth connectivity. Check it out in the video below.

Developers are free to integrate support for the kit via a just-launched Software Development Kit. In fact, Cybershoes partnered with Vertigo Games to add support to enduring zombie shooter, Arizona Sunshine (which itself is newly updated for Quest 2).

Ahead of launch, Cybershoes is turning to Kickstarter for pre-orders. However the company claims this isn’t to fund production, which is already covered, but instead to fund developer outreach and bring the kit to more games.

The company hasn’t yet revealed how much it’s looking to raise on Kickstarter, nor how much it will cost to pre-order a unit via the crowd-funding campaign. Don’t expect them to be cheap, though; the original Cybershoes started at an eye-watering $349. You could get a bundle that also included a rotating chair and circular carpet for $449 too. There will be bundles included in the upcoming pre-orders, too.

It’s definitely interesting to see Cybershoes land on Quest, though limiting the standalone platform to a chair seems fairly restrictive. Back in September, we took a look at another approach to VR locomotion named Ekto One. Like Cybershoes, this device has you simulating walking, but this time you’re standing up. The trade-off? The boots are massive and complex and only allow for walking, not running, as they drag you back to the center of your play space.

Are you interested in Cybershoes Quest support? Let us know in the comments below!